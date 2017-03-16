Ocean Water Quality Monitoring Alert

VENTURA, California – Ocean water quality results for samples collected this week indicate ocean water quality at the following Ventura County beach sampling location failed to meet State standards for bacteria:

• Silverstrand Beach – San Nicholas Avenue



Warning signs have been posted and contact with ocean water should be avoided for a minimum of 50 yards on either side of each posted sign. Warning signs will remain posted until the ocean water quality meets State standards.



The Ocean Water Quality Monitoring Program staff will continue with the weekly bacteriological sampling of Ventura County beaches. Results for specific beaches are available on the EHD hotline (recorded information), 805/662-6555, and on the Ocean Water Program Web page at:



http://vcrma.org/envhealth/ technical-services/ocean/ index.html

You can also view any current beach advisories and learn about the State ocean water quality standards on the VC Safe Beaches app, available for Android and Apple devices.

