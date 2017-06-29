Ojai native plant guide Lanny Kaufer to hold Arroyo Hondo Preserve Herb Walk

OJAI–Ojai native plant guide Lanny Kaufer is pleased to announce his first Herb Walk at Arroyo Hondo Preserve. Considered by many to be the jewel of the Gaviota Coast, the preserve is managed by The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and features a year-round creek surrounded by coastal chaparral and grassland. It is where the Chumash Village of Tuxmu was once located. The Herb Walk will take place on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The day will start with a 2-stage carpool. First, at 8 a.m., those in Ojai will meet at Maricopa Plaza to carpool to 23 S. Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara where they will meet the Santa Barbara, Ventura, and other contingents arriving via Highway 101. Then at 9 a.m. the combined groups will carpool from there about 30 minutes up the coast to Arroyo Hondo Preserve. All carpools are optional.



The plant diversity at Arroyo Hondo is exceptional. In the creekside riparian habitat the participants will see a wide array of Southern California native trees including White Alder, California Bay, Blue Elderberry and Bigleaf Maple among others. The creek is also home to California Newts.

The cost is $25. Kids 5-12 can go free, one per adult, by prior arrangement. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. Toddlers must be in a carrier. No dogs or smoking, please. To register or for more information, visit www.HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281 . Registrants will receive a confirmation email with all necessary info. No pre-payment is required.