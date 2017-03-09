Ojai Playwrights Conference announces its 20th Anniversary Gala Benefit

Ojai — The Ojai Playwrights Conference announced performers and honorees for its 20th Anniversary Benefit Gala – “Celebrating 20 Years of Visionary Voices” Scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2017

, the Benefit begins at 4:00pm at Matilija Auditorium with an extraordinary event created especially for this evening. 20 amazing OPC artists celebrate 20 years of creative excellence with original dramatic works that honor the ground-breaking efforts of OPC and the necessity of the artist’s visionary voice in today’s world. The all-star lineup includes performances by Luis Alfaro, Lucy Alibar, Robert Askins, Jon Robin Baitz, Perla Batalla, Stephen Belber, Bekah Brunstetter, Bill Cain, Davis Gaines, Nick Gandiello, Linda Gehringer, Sam Hunter, Terrence McNally, Christopher Gabriel Núñez, Jiehae Park, Sarah Treem, Gideon Wabvuta, Steven Weber, Charlayne Woodard & Musical Direction by Michael Sobie. Following the show, the festivities continue at Topa Mountain Winery, with a evening of fine wines, festive cocktails, a “Farm to Table Feast” prepared by some of Southern California’s finest chefs, and a live auction featuring fabulous trips and entertainment packages!





The honorees for this very special 20th Anniversary event are:

Danai Gurira is an internationally renowned playwright, actress, activist and philanthropist. She has been developing her extraordinary plays at OPC for over a decade. We honor Danai for starring in TV’s The Walking Dead and numerous feature films, and her acclaimed plays from In The Continuum to her Broadway hit, Eclipsed.



Carl Thelander, OPC’s visionary Board President, has guided the Conference through an unprecedented period of artistic growth and financial health. Not only does Carl lend his strong leadership to the OPC mission and give generous financial support to all OPC operations, he also opens his home to artists and staff for communal meals and guest housing throughout the year.



Gary Ungar is an internationally renowned producer, creative representative and developer of leading film, television and theatrical talent. A longtime OPC Board Member, he has been a visionary force connecting OPC with emerging talent from around the world and with innovative thinkers from the larger entertainment community.





Ticket options for the Benefit are $75 for the Show only; $250 for the Show, Dinner and Auction; $1,000 for a Patron Package of Two; VIP Packages for Eight and Ten which includes preferred seating and program advertising are available for $3,000 and $5,000. Tickets may be ordered online at www.ojaiplays.org. This event will sell out, so early ticket orders are encouraged.



The Benefit Performance will begin at 4:00pm at Matilija Hall, 703 El Paseo Road, Ojai, 93023 – Followed by dinner and auction at 6:00pm at Topa Mountain Winery, 821 West Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023.