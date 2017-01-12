Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio (OYES) proudly presents Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.

Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio will present Disney’s The Lion King, Jr. January 13-29 on the OVCC Youth Center Stage at 907 E. Matilija St. in Ojai, CA.



Performances for Disney’s The Lion King, Jr., will be held Fridays at 6 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.. Tickets are $10 for children under 13 and $12 for general seating. Performance Company cast will perform January 13-15, Tigers Cast will perform January 20-22, and Lions Cast will perform January January 27-29. Tickets for this event are available for purchase at www.oyespresents.org.



Set to the vivid rhythms of Africa, Disney’s multi-award winning musical is wonderfully adapted for youth cast performances and tells the powerful and moving story of Simba and his adventurous journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as the King of the Pridelands.



OYES’ production of The Lion King, Jr. co-directed by Daena Santoyo and Kytriena Payseno, features classic songs from the 1994 film, such as “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” as well as additional songs penned for the original Broadway production.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our young actors for taking on the challenge of such a powerful and imaginative musical,” OYES Producing Director, Daena Santoyo says. “Our youth casts have been selling out performances, and I think that trend will continue with our latest production. We are all so excited to welcome the community to our new stage at the OVCC Youth Center, and to enjoy the hard work our kids have put into this show.”



OYES production of The Lion King, Jr. is adapted from the original award-winning musical directed on

Broadway by Julie Taymor with music and lyrics by John & Tim Rice; additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, and Hans Zimmer. The Lion King opened on Broadway in 1997 and remains the highest-grossing show in Broadway history.



Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio (OYES) is a non-profit youth organization located in Ojai, CA and provides intimate and quality performing arts education and entertainment for all generations. Through the theatrical process, OYES helps students explore their creative potential and find their authentic voice. Students learn meaningful communication skills on and off the stage, respect, and responsibility for their cast and self. OYES guides students to become confident, engaged, and compassionate.

