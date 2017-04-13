Oxnard Main Post Office holds Passport Fair
OXNARD, CA —Now it’s easy for residents of Oxnard and the surrounding areas to obtain a U.S. Passport. The Oxnard Main Post Office, located at 1961 North C Street, Oxnard, CA 93031 will be holding a passport fair on Saturday, April 15, 2017 from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
There will be extra staff available to speed up the process and no appointment will be necessary. Applicants can even have their passport photo taken at the event for $15.
It is recommended that customers fill out forms ahead of time. Application forms and information on the costs and how to apply for a passport book and/or passport card can be found at www.usps.com/passport or www.travel.state.gov/passport. Customers can also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at (877) 487-2778.
To apply for a passport, applicants will need to bring:
• A valid form of photo identification, such as a current valid driver’s license, government ID or military photo ID.
• A certified copy of their birth certificate issued by the state in which they were born (hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable); or an original certificate of naturalization, or their old passport.
Once customers have a passport, they’ll need a safe way to carry it. USPS Passport Wallets are fashionable wallets, available in black or brown leather, that allow important items, such as a passport, cash, an ID, and up to seven credit cards, to be carried in one holder. The wallets are available at passport acceptance offices and at www.usps.com/shop
There will be extra staff available to speed up the process and no appointment will be necessary. Applicants can even have their passport photo taken at the event for $15.
It is recommended that customers fill out forms ahead of time. Application forms and information on the costs and how to apply for a passport book and/or passport card can be found at www.usps.com/passport or www.travel.state.gov/passport. Customers can also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at (877) 487-2778.
To apply for a passport, applicants will need to bring:
• A valid form of photo identification, such as a current valid driver’s license, government ID or military photo ID.
• A certified copy of their birth certificate issued by the state in which they were born (hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable); or an original certificate of naturalization, or their old passport.
Once customers have a passport, they’ll need a safe way to carry it. USPS Passport Wallets are fashionable wallets, available in black or brown leather, that allow important items, such as a passport, cash, an ID, and up to seven credit cards, to be carried in one holder. The wallets are available at passport acceptance offices and at www.usps.com/shop
Profile