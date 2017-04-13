Oxnard Main Post Office holds Passport Fair

Saturday, April 15, 2017 from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

OXNARD, CA —Now it’s easy for residents of Oxnard and the surrounding areas to obtain a U.S. Passport. The Oxnard Main Post Office, located at 1961 North C Street, Oxnard, CA 93031 will be holding a passport fair onThere will be extra staff available to speed up the process and no appointment will be necessary. Applicants can even have their passport photo taken at the event for $15.It is recommended that customers fill out forms ahead of time. Application forms and information on the costs and how to apply for a passport book and/or passport card can be found at www.usps.com/passport or www.travel.state.gov/passport . Customers can also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at (877) 487-2778 To apply for a passport, applicants will need to bring:• A valid form of photo identification, such as a current valid driver’s license, government ID or military photo ID.• A certified copy of their birth certificate issued by the state in which they were born (hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable); or an original certificate of naturalization, or their old passport.Once customers have a passport, they’ll need a safe way to carry it. USPS Passport Wallets are fashionable wallets, available in black or brown leather, that allow important items, such as a passport, cash, an ID, and up to seven credit cards, to be carried in one holder. The wallets are available at passport acceptance offices and at www.usps.com/shop