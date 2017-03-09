Oxnard Resident Arrested for Sexual Battery

On February 24, officers responded to the 600 block of Nina Dr. in reference to a sexual battery. Officers contacted the female victim who stated that she was walking in the 1200 block of Camino Del Sol when a male suspect sexually battered her. The victim stated that the suspect physically restrained her during the assault. The victim pulled away from the suspect who then fled northbound into the West Village Neighborhood.

A resident in the area heard the victim’s cries for help and observed the suspect fleeing the area. The witness followed the suspect until an officer arrived on scene and detained the suspect. An infield show up was conducted and the victim positively identified the suspect, 25 year old Oxnard resident Luis Borunda. Borunda was booked for felony sexual battery and later transported to the Ventura County Jail.