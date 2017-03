Prayer Breaking Unhealthy Soul Ties – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



What is that heavy feeling that makes us feel uncomfortable? It is called the human “soul.” Every person needs to have a Soul Cleansing. Soul Cleansing is about becoming free from manipulation, domination and control that others have over you through the ungodly, unsafe attachment of soul ties.



The soul gives a person the mental ability to make decisions including the power of judgment, discernment, discretion, insight, foresight, conviction, belief and faith. The soul endows a person with the ability to think and apply knowledge via the intellect, understanding, creativity, sensibility, wisdom, and what some have come to call, intuition.



The soul is the intelligence, conscience, and reason; it houses the mind, will and emotions of an individual. The soul is contained within a physical body that God created from the dust of the earth—a body created from the earth to interact with and function in the physical realm. With the aid of five physical senses, the body enables us humans to be conscious of the world around us giving us the ability to discern Earthly things. In the same way the spirit of man was created to reflect the image and likeness of God, making him God-conscious, and giving him the ability to interact with and discern spiritual things. So while the body is temporal and earth-bound, the spirit is eternal and Heaven-bound. This allows us to function in two worlds.



Two types of existence—the Earthly and the Heavenly—come together in the human soul. The great battles taking place between the kingdoms of Heaven and Earth—between the kingdom of darkness and the Kingdom of Light—are for the souls of humanity. There are five parts to the human soul, mind, will, emotions, intellect and memories. These battles not only rage in our souls, but for our souls.



Each year I lead our church at the Miracle Center in a Soul Cleansing service. There are many benefits of Soul Cleansing. It releases negative thoughts, cleanses the subconscious mind, calms the conscious mind, removes attachments and fragments from demonic attachments, etc. , that have entered our soul throughout the year. Our souls are like sponges; they soak up everything that comes in contact with it.



Soul Cleansing sometimes is a must, before a person can move forward with their life. So cleansing is not about focusing on the past it’s about being released from the past.



The colossus amount of negative things that can be attached to ones soul is huge. Attaching spirits, of unseen forces bombard the soul on a daily basis are very real.



The soul’s defenses are capable of dealing with most of these problems, but for the most part, it is only a matter of time before the soul structure itself is damaged because so many attacks and attachments have connected to the soul over a period of time.



Are soul was created to hear the good, the pure, the kind tones, however we almost never hear pure tones. Every day through our negative thoughts and words, demonic and noxious forces bombard our soul on a daily basis. This creates a negative soul tie in which another force other than our own begins to manipulate, dominate and control us through our own emotions. Hindering our dreams, decision making, health, love, peace, joy and eventually our destiny!



Prayer Breaking Soul Ties: Lord, I confess I have practiced sin that has opened the door to a negative soul tie in my life. I choose to repent for my sinful practices and ask that you break this sin with the power of your cross and cover my sin with Your Blood of Jesus. I confess all my ungodly spirit, soul, and body ties as sin. I thank you for forgiving me and cleansing me! In Jesus’ name, I ask you to loose me from all soulish ties in past sex partners and ungodly relationships. Lord, I pray that You take The Sword of Truth and separate my spirit from the negative demonic spirt so that I can be free.



In Jesus’ name, please uproot all the bondage, from all negative words spoken over me and all negative or evil spells or hexes and sexual soul ties of emotional longings and dependencies, and enslaving thoughts from others.



I bind, renounce, and resist any evil spirits that have reinforced those soul ties. I direct my personal spirit in the name of Jesus to forget this union and remember it no longer.



Hear Pastor Lonnie each Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Miracle Center, 38 Teloma Dr., Ventura, CA, www.miraclecenterventura.com (805) 644-7722.lonnie100@msn.com