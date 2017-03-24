Proper Way to Serve Ketchup – Manners “R” Essential
By Doris Wells
Ketchup is served at informal meals only.
Ketchup when served with food on a plate:
When served to accompany food presented on a plate, such as steak, ketchup is spooned or poured onto the plate and placed beside the plate.
Ketchup when served with food wrapped in a napkin:
If food is served wrapped in a paper napkin, such as a hot dog in a bun, ketchup is poured directly on the bun.
Ketchup at a family meal:
More often ketchup is served in the bottle; to protect the table, the bottle is placed on a saucer.
