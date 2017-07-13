Protect Your Heel – Aspects Galore

By Sue Hines



We all have an “Achilles Heel” – What type do you have?



You know it as a vulnerable spot – a place where you can be hurt.



The Achilles Heel is often a source of deep pain or even shame, treated like a secret or skeleton in the closet, just waiting to take one down.



But it doesn’t have to be.



The study of astrology is filled with ancient mythology and knowledge about human nature.



While not directly related to the planets, the story of the Greek Achilles, a hero of the Trojan War, is rich with insights.



When he was a baby, his mother, Thetis, wanted him to be immortal. She held him upside down and dipped him in the river Styx.



Because she held him by his heels, they remained the only vulnerable part of his body, and he died from an arrow to the heel. Today we refer to the Achilles Heel as our vulnerable or weak spot.



Understanding your Achilles Heel is the first step to managing it.



What type of Achilles Heel you have determines whether your weak spot:

• Exposes you to sudden unpredictable wrath

• Keeps you small and stops you from growing

• Threatens to overwhelm you through your own excesses

Sue Hines is a life-long seeker and student of the art of finding meaning and purpose in life. Sue has three decades experience in marketing and consulting experience with large and small businesses, including some of the world’s most famous and powerful brands. Sue’s passion is working with the small business owner or entrepreneur, helping them find the center for their brand. For more information, visit www.AspectsGalore.com.

Photo: Sue Hines