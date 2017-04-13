Public invited to tour sustainable landscapes at the VC Government Center

VENTURA, CA – In celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, 2017, the General Services Agency Grounds Department will be conducting a free tour of the Ventura County Government Center grounds, to be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 at noon. GSA Grounds will lead a walking tour showcasing the various sustainable landscapes found throughout the Government Center campus.

The public is invited to take the free 2017 Earth Day Tour. To register for this event, contact the General Services Agency – Earth Day Tour Coordinator at (805) 654-2051 or send an email to Cyndy Taschman at: cyndy.taschman@ventura.org. Registration is limited so sign up early. Instructions on where to meet and what to bring will be provided upon registration.



The GSA Special Services Department will be presenting more Earth Day displays in the Hall of Administration from April 17 – April 21. Be sure to visit the Government Center to learn more about Earth Day and how GSA is working to protect the environment in Ventura County.

Share This Story!









