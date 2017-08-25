Rick Najera to deliver keynote speech at Cabrillo Anniversary Gala

VENTURA – Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation will present keynote speaker Rick Najera at its 35th Anniversary Gala celebration from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28, at The Tower Club, 300 E. Esplanade Dr., Oxnard.



The evening will begin with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., kicking off the silent auction. The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m., featuring keynote speaker Rick Najera, named one of the “most powerful and influential Latinos in entertainment,” by the Imagen Foundation. Veteran documentary filmmaker and Los Angeles-based broadcast network journalist David Cruz will be the master of ceremonies.



The event will include a gourmet dinner and silent and live auctions with Andres Herrera, former Oxnard city councilman and owner of HAV Associates, as auctioneer. A program including awards presentations honoring local attorney Barbara Macri-Ortiz and Jaime Bordenave, the former director of Cabrillo Improvement Association (Cabrillo’s predecessor), for their efforts and advocacy as leaders in affordable housing also is scheduled.



Tickets for the event are $100 and are available for purchase online at cabrilloedc.org.

