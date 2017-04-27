Rubicon Theatre and Music2Life Launch a Weeklong Series of Events

Ventura – Rubicon Theatre Company, in association with Music2Life, presents a new weeklong series of events in Ventura, California, May 8 – 13, 2017, called MUSIC FOR CHANGING TIMES: LOOKING BACK/MOVING FORWARD. The festival brings together three generations of artists of different genres to celebrate the power of music to effect positive social change. Events include concerts with legacy artists and emerging artists, a National Songwriting Competition for artists ages 18-38 with an evening of performances by the Top 10 finalists and an awards ceremony, a master class for artist activists, and the first public presentation of a theatrical concert in development. This inaugural series is curated and hosted by five-time Grammy Award-winner Noel Paul Stookey.



Single tickets for all events are newly on sale and may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office, 1006 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs). Information and tickets are also available online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call (805) 667-2900. Please note there is a $4 processing fee per ticket.



Attendees may also purchase one of two passes and enjoy VIP benefits, special seating with early admission, signed posters and more.



The SERIES PASS, priced at $225 for six events includes special seating with early admission and a savings of up to $75.

The PATRON PASS, priced at $500 per person (including a $200 tax-deductible contribution), includes VIP seating to any of the six events with early admission, a listing in the program, a commemorative signed poster, and one complimentary beverage for each event.



Series and Patron Passes are on sale now and are only available through the Box Office by phone or in-person. Subject to availability at the time of the purchase.