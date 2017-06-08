Santa Barbara SBDC Expands Roster of Advisors

CAMARILLO, Calif. – The Economic Development Collaborative-Ventura County has added four new consultants to their team of 30-plus advisors providing free one-on-one consulting to local businesses to help area companies strengthen and grow their bottom line. The new advisors include Bruce Hazuka, business management; Erica Bristol, legal/compliance and intellectual property; Raja Subramoni, marketing; and Tony Alcock, entrepreneurship. The advisor services are provided through EDC-VC’s Small Business Development Center of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties (SBDC).



“With their business acumen and expertise in their individual fields, Bruce, Erica, Raja and Tony bring an even greater depth to our capacity for helping area businesses,” said Ray Bowman, director of the SBDC of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.





Hazuka has served as a president, COO and CEO for numerous public and private companies in the healthcare and medical products sector. His experience includes startups as well as established companies where he has managed manufacturing, marketing, sales, finance, and product development.



Bristol is an attorney and commercial mediator specializing in intellectual property, including copyright, trademark, trade secrets and patents. She currently serves as a panel mediator for the United States District Court, Central District of California.



Subramoni has been a marketing professional for over 20 years and has extensive experience in brand management, product marketing and customer insights and analytics.





Alcock’s extensive technology experience started with 17 years at IBM where he ran IBM’s West Coast strategic planning operation. Following his tenure with Big Blue, he worked with several high-tech start-up companies before founding two of his own companies and co-founding a third.