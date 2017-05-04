Sen. Harris Speaks Out Against Trump’s Workforce Development Cuts at Roundtable

LOS ANGELES – U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, held an economic roundtable with representatives from the Worker Education and Resource Center (WERC) and Los Angeles Trade Technical College (LATTC). At the roundtable, Harris discussed the need to invest in job training for the 21st century and spoke out against President Trump’s proposed cuts to programs that prepare workers for good paying, American jobs.



“This Administration said it would support job creation and investments in training programs that prepare workers for the future like those at the Worker Education and Resource Center and Los Angeles Trade Technical College,” Harris said. “The Department of Labor is one of the main sources of funding to make this work happen and the President’s proposed 21% cut to the Department’s budget is misguided and misinformed. If we want to strengthen the economy, we must continue to invest in our communities and I will fight against the President’s proposed cuts to the Department of Labor.”





The WERC is a labor/management partnership between the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, Service Employees International Union, and Local 721. In January 2016, WERC and LATTC were awarded a joint grant of $150,000 from the state of California to partner on implementing this program. They worked with five federally qualified health centers to train apprentices to work with complex care patients through the LA Care Health plan.