Senator Harris Joins Colleagues to Rescind President Trump’s Executive Order to Construct Border Wall

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris, a member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, joined her Democratic colleagues to introduce a bill that would rescind President Donald Trump’s executive order to construct a border wall and ramp up deportations and detentions of undocumented immigrants.



The executive order, signed January 25, 2017, mandates the immediate planning and construction of a wall along the entirety of the U.S. southern border with Mexico, expands the controversial 287(g) a program that allows state and local authorities to carry out federal immigration statutes, requires Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to hire 5,000 additional agents, and calls for increased removals and detentions of undocumented immigrants.



“Attacking our immigrant community members, our neighbors, our friends and our colleagues will never lead us to be the country we aspire to be,” Senator Harris said. “President Trump’s executive orders create a climate of fear that harms our economy and public safety, and divert essential taxpayer resources for an unnecessary multi-billion dollar wall.”



U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-DE), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chris Coons (D-DE), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Richard Durbin (D-IL.), Al Franken (D-MN.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Ed Markey (D-MA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) are original co-sponsors of the legislation.



The proposed wall would be incredibly costly, with American taxpayers set to bear the cost. The non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimates that it will cost $21 billion to build the wall, not including the costs to acquire land. The President maintains that Mexico will pay for the wall, a claim that Mexico—and most Republicans—deny. The Trump Administration is considering unacceptable cuts to important DHS agencies in Fiscal Year 2018, including the Coast Guard and Transportation Security Administration (TSA), on top of an increase in DHS’s overall budget in order to start to pay for expenses associated with this ill-advised executive order. These cuts will harm aviation security and drug interdiction efforts, likely making Americans less secure.



There is no evidence that more wall is needed. There are already some 650 miles of fencing at the border where DHS has determined it is most effective. The non-partisan GAO has found that DHS has no metrics showing how much additional security benefit a border wall would add. The terrain at the border cannot be secured with a one-size-fits-all solution. Areas that have not been walled off include remote mountaintops and difficult to access riverbeds; privately owned land; and areas monitored by aerostats, motion sensors, and other proven force multiplier technologies; and deserts. President Trump’s executive order does little besides deliver on a campaign promise to build a wall—despite the proven effectiveness of less costly solutions to enhance our border security.