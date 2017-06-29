Senator Harris Statement on the Fifth Anniversary of DACA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris released the following statement on the fifth anniversary of President Barack Obama authorizing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:



“DACA recipients remind us of the strength that comes from diversity, and that our nation remains one shaped by the contributions of immigrants as it has from the very beginning. They serve in our military, work in Fortune 100 companies, conduct important medical research, and are thriving across the country in colleges and universities.



“This anniversary is also a reminder of the deep uncertainty and fear felt by DACA recipients as the Administration continues to expand President Trump’s deportation force. In order to receive DACA, these young individuals underwent extensive vetting by the federal government, including submitting detailed personal information about themselves and their loved ones. In exchange, their government promised to protect them, and yet we have seen DACA recipients arrested, detained, and even deported under this Administration.



“With one in three DACA recipients living in California, we have an outsized stake in ensuring the continuation of this program. I remain committed to holding the Administration accountable to honor the United States government’s promise to protect them, and to ensure that these young DREAMers are able to live, work, learn and thrive in the only nation they call home.”

