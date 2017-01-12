Serena Williams’ engagement ring disappears at Australian Open welcome ceremony

By Monique Friedlander For Daily Mail Australia



She’s the notoriously private tennis champion who managed to keep her romance with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian a secret for two years.



So it’s no wonder Serena Williams, 35, was keen not to flaunt her diamond engagement ring at the Australian Open Tournament welcome ceremony on Tuesdayin Melbourne.



Footage taken during the ceremony shows Serena donning the diamond sparkler as she addresses some 380 ballkids ahead of the famous tennis competition, before allowing her sister Venus to remove the ring in time for photos to be taken.



Serena shocked her fans when she revealed she was engaged two weeks ago.



Taking to Reddit for the announcement, Serena shared a poem that confirmed her happy news.

She revealed that he popped the question in the idyllic Rome, at the same table and place where they first met.



‘At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And I said yes,’ part of the poem read.



Alexis responded: ‘And you made me the happiest man on the planet.’



They have reportedly been dating for almost two years.



The news that the pair met in Rome suggests however that they first met in May of 2015, when she played the clay court tournament ahead of the French Open.



Ohanian, a strapping 6’5 UVA graduate, is estimated to be worth between $4.5 million and $6 million thanks to the sale of Reddit a decade ago.

