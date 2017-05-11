Seven things that changed my life profoundly… And will change yours! – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



1. Courage: Courage means even when you feel the fear do it anyway. Courage means we have to take responsibility for our mistakes. That means sometimes we have to be comfortable saying I apologize. We have to not hesitate to say I was wrong, but I will make it right. In other words, we have to own our mistakes and let God turn the mistakes into a miracle.



2. Listening: Every voice is important and every person should be treated on the same level when it comes to listening (parents, peers, partners, students, co-workers, or seniors). Try to listen to people and try to understand the need people have to be heard. We all have to have the ability to shut our mouths and use our ears. Listening does three things: (1) It demonstrates humility and that we are open to other options; (2) It teaches us how to ask great and powerful questions; and (3) It helps us see things from more than one side.



3. Learning: We all should place a high value on growing and developing ourselves. Try to learn from others, who are not like you, study other successful people. Invest time and money in feeding their brain so you can grow. When we stop growing we start dying.



4. Hope: Most people have a very cynical view of life and most people just exist; they don’t live. We have to understand that things aren’t always perfect, but we can remain realistic, positive and hopeful while working on a plan to change how things are. We must not forget we are in partnership with God and his light shines through us.



5. Love: Loving yourself is very important. The Bible says love your neighbor as yourself. We can show our love many different ways. The greatest way to show love is time. Taking the time to go to the baseball game, park, and/or walk with people that you love will speak volumes to them about what you really care about.



6. Controlling Your Emotions: The Bible says our emotions can at times be like a wild untamed horse. The way you control a horse is by putting a bit in its mouth. The horse is forced to go in the direction that its head is turned. Likewise, if we can get our head turned in the right direction our life will go in the right direction. It starts with the mouth; just like in the horse’s case. The Bible says you will have what you say; you won’t have what you want. What are you saying in the coffee shop? Beauty shop? Barbershop? At the store? At home? Around your friends? Around your family? Whatever you are saying, that’s exactly what you are bringing into your life. Become disciplined and have power over your emotions by having power over your mouth. Your life will be more emotionally balanced.



7. Dream: To stop dreaming would mean to stop living. It is our dreams that take us from where we are today to where you will be tomorrow. Human nature is to remember failure as final and because of it many never fully recover from defeats in life. How does one handle failure? You maximize the opportunities that life brings. Learn from your situation and move on. Most people quit living for the present not just because of their failures but also because of past successes. They remain in the past as though talking about those days would somehow change the present day. What happened in the past happened, good or bad. Focus on today. Start creating wonderful memories today. A person filled with dreams is a refreshing spring in the middle of it dry desert. Dreams will keep your youthful zeal going even in bad circumstances. Your dreams look at past failure and declare, “I do not have to be a product of my past,” while at the same time looking at past successes and saying “More to come from my life!”



