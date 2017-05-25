Sheriff David Clarke, Who Runs Jail Where 4 People Died, Says He’s Going To Work For DHS

By Ryan J. Reilly and Elise Foley



WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump’s administration will appoint Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke ― a Fox News talking head with extreme rhetoric on law enforcement ― to a job in the Department of Homeland Security, Clarke said.



The sheriff has recently come under scrutiny because four people, including a newborn, died in less than a year inside the jail he’s charged with running.



Clarke told 1130 WISN Radio that he will serve as an assistant secretary in the DHS’s Office of Partnership and Engagement and will work as a liaison between law enforcement and state and local governments. That job does not require a Senate confirmation.



DHS has not yet announced or confirmed the appointment.



Clarke became a regular presence on Fox News after the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown led to unrest in Ferguson, Missouri. He has particularly taken issue with the Black Live Matter movement: He has branded it a terrorist and anarchist campaign; suggested it be labeled a hate group; referred to it as an “enemy” that is “at war with America”; claimed its members would join with ISIS; and given it the nickname “Black Lies Matter.” He has also said that African-Americans sell drugs “because they’re uneducated, they’re lazy, and they’re morally bankrupt.”

Clarke, a longtime Trump supporter, said during the campaign that it was time to bring out “pitchforks and torches” against the media, the Obama White House and Congress. He was given a key speaking role at the Republican National Convention last summer, where he was a crowd favorite.



As Clarke has risen to fame ― he accepted more than $150,000 in speaking fees, travel reimbursements and gifts in 2015 ― inmates in the jail he’s supposed to be running have been dying preventable deaths. The death rate at the facility in 2016 was roughly three times the national average. One newborn baby delivered “unbeknownst to the staff” died shortly after being born to a mentally ill woman. Earlier this month, jurors recommended charges against several of Clarke’s employees after a mentally ill man died of dehydration a week after officials cut off water to his cell.



Clarke has largely ignored press inquiries about the deaths in the facility, but has put the blame on inmates and reportedly threatened a Milwaukee County medical examiner for releasing information about deaths at the facility.



Clarke said during his radio interview that part of his job would be to “take complaints of shortcomings in the Department of Homeland Security” from local law enforcement. He said Secretary John Kelly would give him the appointment, and that he’d join DHS in June.



“They feel like they’re being ignored,” he said.



“The position mentioned is a secretarial appointment,” DHS spokeswoman Jenny Burke said in an email. “Such senior positions are announced by the department when made official by the Secretary. No such announcement with regard to the Office of Public Engagement has been made.”