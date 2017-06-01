Shopper Launches Into Racist Rant At Walmart

By Carla Herreria



A Walmart in Centeron, Arkansas, is working to identify and ban a shopper after video of the shopper racially abusing two women went viral, NBC reports.



A woman who identifies as Eva Hicks, a Latina, shared a video of the confrontation on Facebook, which shows a white woman in a teal shirt yelling at her to “go back to Mexico.”



When a black woman attempts to intervene, the woman with the cart begins hurling racial insults at her too.



The video and Hicks’ Facebook post does not explain what happened prior to the recorded confrontation.



Her footage of the incident has been viewed on Facebook more than 11 million times within two days.



The woman with the shopping cart yells at Hicks to “Go back, wherever you’re from.”

Hicks explains to the woman that she said “excuse me” because she was trying to reach medicine that was on a shelf located behind the woman and her cart. The woman continues to yell xenophobic insults at Hicks, telling her, “You’re in America,” “This is not your country,” and “We don’t want you here!”



When the other shopper tells the woman to “stop being ignorant,” the white woman replies, “A n****r is calling me ignorant?”



“Yes,” the black woman responds. “All this go back to Mexico and all that stuff, yes, absolutely.”



Halfway through the video, a store manager can be seen trying to resolve the situation. The manager tells the white woman that her comments are inappropriate and that she has to leave. He also tells Hicks that “we do want you here,” in response to the white woman’s racist remarks. The manager adds that Hicks “has every right to be here as you.”



Walmart representatives are trying to contact Hicks in order to apologize to her and they are working to identify the third customer who intervened, according to NBC News.



Randy Hargrove, senior director of Walmart Media Relations, told NBC that the woman who insulted Hicks and the other shopper will be banned from all stores once she is identified.