Simi Valley Mayor Bob Huber To Host A Town Hall Meeting

February 23, 2017
SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley Mayor Bob Huber has announced that he will host an opportunity for the public to meet directly with him, Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Simi Valley Town Center. The occasion will allow Simi Valley residents to meet with Mayor Huber one-on-one to ask questions and discuss with him any issues or concerns regarding their City government.

Mayor Huber will be present in the Community Room of the Town Center from 10:00 a.m until noon. Simi Valley Town Center is located north of the 118 Freeway between First Street and Erringer Road.

