Six Reasons You Should Buy Your Next Home Right Now

By Jaymi Naciri

Get off the fence. This might be the best time to buy a home you’re going to see for a while.

Here’s why.



Less competition for homes

Tired of having to duke it out for available homes and then losing out to higher offers? That’s a reality in many of today’s hot real estate markets, where bidding wars are the norm. In some micro-markets, all-cash offers are king. It’s hard to compete in that kind of environment, which is what makes the holiday season attractive to home buyers. Less activity during this season diminishes the competition, and can also help you get a deal.



Ben Carson

President-elect Trump’s nominee for the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) post has previously made a number of comments about the agency that could spell wide-sweeping changes for buyers, and not for the better.



Carson referred to Fair Housing as “communism in a 2015 Washington Times op-ed, saying that fair housing policies “mandated social-engineering schemes” that repeated a pattern of “failed socialist experiments in this country,” said the Wall Street Journal. That has housing insiders worried that affordable housing programs, and, specifically, low-rate mortgages from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may take a hit.



Privatizing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would greatly limit available mortgages and have an especially detrimental effect on low-rate mortgages that many buyers depend on to get into the market.



Interest rates are on their way up

Even if you’re not ready to pull the trigger right this second, get pre-approved to lock in that interest rate now. That’s because rates have already risen some since the election, and all indications are that they’ll continue to rise after the new year.



Tax savings

Unless you find a house tomorrow and close much more quickly than is standard today, you won’t be able to reap the tax benefits this year. But there’s always next year—and every year after that. And tax savings can be substantial, amounting to thousands of dollars you’re not saving now.



It’s probably still cheaper than renting

The tax savings associated with homeownership isn’t the only way to save money. “It’s cheaper to own rather than rent in all but eight states and Washington, D.C., according to a GOBankingRates.com study of rent and mortgage costs,” said MSN.



Predictable payments

Tired of that rent going up every year? Yeah, that stinks. If you live in Seattle, your rent is forecasted to rise another 7.2% this year, according to Business Insider. In Portland, it’s 6% and Denver 5.9%. Those are the cities that are predicted to have the sharpest rises across the country.



Unless you have an adjustable rate mortgage, which isn’t popular in today’s low-interest-rate, 30-year-fixed mortgage world, or you cash out your equity and raise your principle at some point, your mortgage payment will remain your mortgage payment through the life of your loan. With so many other unknowns and intangibles, it’s nice to know that what’s probably your largest monthly payment is always the same.