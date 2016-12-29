Speaker Selects Chairs to Lead Attorney General Confirmation Hearing

SACRAMENTO, CA – California State Assembly Speaker, Anthony Rendon appointed Assemblymember Reginald Jones-Sawyer (D-South Los Angeles), current Chair of the Assembly Committee on Public Safety and Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Santa Cruz), current Chair of the Assembly Committee on Judiciary, to Co-Chair the Special Committee on the Office of the Attorney General for the 2017-2018 Session.



“This confirmation hearing will be both historic and significant for the future of California,” said Assemblymember Jones-Sawyer. “First and foremost, the state Legislature has never jointly confirmed an Attorney General due to a vacancy in office, making this an unprecedented event. Second, we have an opportunity to confirm the first Latino Attorney General in our state’s history.”



On December 1, 2016, Congressman Xavier Becerra was appointed by Governor Jerry Brown to serve as interim-Attorney General, replacing Kamala Harris, who was recently elected to the United States Senate in November. The next election for the California’s Attorney General is scheduled for 2018. The California Constitution, which establishes the Office of Attorney General, mandates that the governor, in the event of a vacancy of a statewide elected office, nominate a person to serve the balance of the unexpired term. This nominated person must then be confirmed by a majority of the membership of both the California Senate and Assembly.





“I look forward to working side-by-side with my co-chair Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer in leading the Assembly in the important job of confirming California’s top law enforcement officer charged with enforcing our state’s strong laws to protect children, consumers and the environment,” said Assemblymember Stone.



The Attorney General acts as the state’s chief law enforcement officer and oversees the California Department of Justice. He or she supervises the state’s district and city attorneys, as well as its law enforcement officers, and is authorized to personally prosecute any case that would normally be handled by a district or city attorney and represents the state in all cases before the California Supreme Court. The attorney general also has a policymaking role in state law enforcement to help protect Californians from fraudulent, unfair, and illegal activities that victimize consumers or threaten public safety. The last time the state Legislature confirmed a statewide officeholder was in 2010, when then State Senator Abel Maldonado was confirmed to finish the remainder of the existing term for Lieutenant Governor.

“As the incoming presidential administration fills cabinet level positions, it is especially critical that our state’s attorney general serve as a fierce advocate for all Californians–fighting for justice on such issues as immigration, gun control laws, voting rights, worker and health safety, a women’s right to choose and police brutality cases,” continued Jones-Sawyer.