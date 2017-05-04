Start Smart Teen Driver Education Class Offered by TO Police Department

THOUSAND OAKS — Start Smart is a cooperative effort between the California Highway Patrol, Thousand Oaks Police Department, teenage drivers, and their parents.



Nationwide, 43 percent of first-year drivers and 37 percent of second-year drivers are involved in car crashes. The risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among 16-19 year-olds than among any other age group. In fact, per mile driven, teen drivers ages 16-19 are nearly three times more likely than drivers aged 20 and older to be in a fatal crash. The Thousand Oaks Police Department will be hosting a program to educate newly licensed and future licensed drivers.

In an attempt to remain proactive and not reactive, the Start Smart Program is designed to help young drivers and their parents/guardians understand the responsibilities associated with driving a motor vehicle. Start Smart will show how a poor choice behind the wheel can change the lives of everyone involved. Our goal is to raise awareness and reduce the number of teen-related injuries and deaths due to collisions.



Interested parents are asked to call the Thousand Oaks Police Department Traffic Bureau at (805) 494-8271 for more information and to make a reservation for the May 11th class. Space is limited to 20 students and their parents. The class will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no charge to attend the program. The class will be held in the East County Community Room of the Thousand Oaks Police Station at 2101 E. Olsen Rd.

