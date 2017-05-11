Statewide health-advocacy groups presents Sen. Holly J. Mitchell with annual leadership award

SACRAMENTO – A statewide health-advocacy group presented Sen. Holly J. Mitchell with its annual leadership award during a ceremony on the Capitol’s West steps.



“Thanks to your on-going commitment to the underserved people of California and our great appreciation for your leadership in protecting and providing for the care of our underserved communities, we would like to honor you as one of our Community Health Center Champions for 2017,” Carmela Castellano García, president and CEO of the California Primary Care Association and CaliforniaHealth+ Advocates, said in presenting Mitchell with the award. “We would like to bestow you with this symbol of our appreciation because of your ongoing work to address the root causes of many conditions our patients suffer from through your authorship of Senate Bill 323, which would help community clinics provide substance use disorder treatment services to our most vulnerable communities by adding Drug Medi-Cal Program to the types of services that federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics may provide and be reimbursed under contract.”



CaliforniaHealth+ Advocates offers health center leaders, clinicians, and patients from across the state the opportunity to meet with their elected representatives to discuss issues of primary importance to California’s community health centers. Described as the statewide leader and voice of California’s health centers and the patients they serve, CaliforniaHealth+ Advocates works on behalf of 1,200 non-profit community clinics and health centers that provide comprehensive, quality health care services to nearly 6.2 million Californians each year.