Stephon Tuitt out due to knee injury

A knee injury will keep Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt out of the game vs. the Ravens.



Tuitt did not practice all week but was listed as questionable. He worked out on the field about two hours before the game but was apparently not deemed healthy enough to play. With Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith out due to an ankle injury, both teams are without a key defensive player.



Tuitt missed two games last season. He has not missed a game this season.



Steelers defensive end Ricardo Mathews will play despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. As expected, the Steelers will also play without wide receiver Sammie Coates and tight end Ladarius Green. Also inactive for the Ravens are tight end Crockett Gillmore and guard Alex Lewis.



The Steelers clinch the AFC North with a win.

