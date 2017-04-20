Teamwork makes the dream work but how do you pick your dream team. – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



It’s very important to have a team of people you can lean on that’s inside your ministry / business or organization, or your family.



• That group is your core team and every leader, minister, manger needs one.

• Without a core team you can feel isolated, overwhelmed, frustrated and even burned out. Your imagination and ideas will grow stale and you’ll find yourself doing the same things and making the same mistakes over and over again.

• A core team will not only strengthen your ministry, or business but you as a leader and as a person. So, how do you build one?



STEP 1: KNOW WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR

Every core team should be made up of dreamers and doers. People who will help you get the job done and think beyond your limitations. Think about where you are on the spectrum of doing and dreaming. Find people who will help you find balance and at the same time push you to go beyond your comfort zone. Start developing an idea of the personalities, skill sets and gifts you want your core to team to have. Whatever you do make sure you aren’t just looking for groupies who will pat your back and tell you, “You are the best in the world.” Yes they need to be affirming they are there to help you grow, you also need honest enough to let you know when the” King’s or Queen is naked”.



STEP 2: ASK FOR REFERRALS

Usually the best place to find your core team is within your own ministry team or business that you already have , but let’s say there aren’t any viable candidates. Ask your coworkers to introduce you to people. In other words make sure you are seen. Spend time talking with parents and see if they know of people who have a background in the kind of person you’re looking for to help in your ministry, business, or organization. Not only will you get some new prospects but it will encourage you to reach outside of your comfort zone to build a well rounded team, diverse city is being if you going to put the right team together.



STEP 3: SHARE WITH EACH TEAM MEMBER THE VISION

Your core team should not only be competent but committed to the vision God has given you for your ministry, business or organization.. When you are interviewing possible, and potential candidates for your core team make sure they are enthusiastic and excited by the vision. Something should leap in them if they are going to really be a part of your team sort of like Elizabeth when she was pregnant with John the Baptist and heard that Mary was carrying Jesus John the Baptist leaped inside of her this was a confirmation of her buy-in to Mary’s pregnancy and vision. Be sure to help everyone get a clear vision of what you’re saying so you must articulated very plainly and very clear it would be good also write it down so they can see it.



STEP 4: GIVE THEM NECESSARY TOOLS TO DO THE JOB

Treat your core team like you would yourself. That means investing in them by sharing with them podcasts, books and articles that you read. Take them to workshops and conferences. Make sure you are showing them what you know as if they were the person replacing you. When you invest in your core team like you’ll find yourself giving them responsibilities that will in turn lighten your load and increase your capacity to lead.



STEP 5: GROW WITH THEM

Your core team should feel like a family. That means you are getting to know what they like, who they love and where they’ve been in life. It’s sharing with them the non- ministry/business /organization side of your life and believing in them. Pray with this team, break bread with this team and continue to get to know God with this team. The stronger the bond a core team has the stronger the ministry/business/organization will be.



A core team is as simple as gathering a group of like-minded people who love and have a passion for the direction you want to go And are all about the vision. It takes clarity, commitment, and confidence on what that team should look like and a little investment to help them reach those expectations. If you have that core team I guarantee you will never feel alone, and accomplishing your dreams and goals will no longer just be a thought but A reality. Remember put God first in everything you do live your life with passion and I’ll see you at the top!



