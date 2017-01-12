The $140,000 Mistake You’re Making With Your Home

By Jaymi Naciri



If you’re not tending to your front yard, your perennials aren’t the only thing you stand to lose. We’ve all heard of the importance of curb appeal, but do you know what that means for actual dollar value? “Good landscaping can add up to 28% to overall home value,” said landscape economist John Harris on Houselogic. On a $500,000 house, you’re talking about an extra $140,000 at 28 percent!



Additional tips can help your landscaping shine without a whopper of an investment, and many of the projects can be done on your own.



Clean it up

An unkempt yard isn’t going to entice buyers, especially if it’s cold outside and nice and toasty in the car. Give people a reason to approach by cleaning and tidying up the yard. Raking leaves, removing any clutter that’s gathered on walkways and porches, and washing windows will cost you nothing but a little bit of elbow grease.



Wash it

The windows probably aren’t the only thing that needs washing on the exterior of your house. “Before you scrape any paint or plant more azaleas, wash the dirt, mildew, and general grunge off the outside of your house,” said Houselogic.



Fix up

Have some deferred maintenance on your home? If you’re looking to sell, that maintenance is deferred no more. Remember that potential buyers are looking for anything that questions the quality of the home or its upkeep so they can move on to the next home or chip away at your sales price. “Nothing looks worse from the curb – and sets off subconscious alarms – like hanging gutters, missing bricks from the front steps, or peeling paint,” said Houselogic.



Address the lawn

A new coat of mulch can give the home a fresh look, has a minimal cost, and offers additional benefits. “It protects land from soil erosion and reduces compaction from heavy rains. It also will help reduce your water bill by eliminating the need to frequently water, and provides an even soil temperature to protect your plants,” said US News.



Go low-maintenance

If adding new landscaping, consider how much maintenance is involved. If you’re planning to live in the home for a while, you’ll appreciate not having to spend a lot of time and energy taking care of your yard.



Light it up

According to the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) list of most-wanted home features for buyers of all ages, 90 percent want exterior lighting. If yours is dated or insufficient, a minimal investment of a couple hundred dollars could pay off big time.





