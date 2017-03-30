The 2008 Celtics are planning a title anniversary vacation, and Ray Allen isn’t invited

By Ben Rohrbach



Nobody carries a grudge quite like the 2008 Boston Celtics.



Former Celtics captain Rajon Rondo has taken it upon himself to plan a players-only 10th anniversary celebration of the team’s NBA championship win at an undisclosed international location this coming summer, and everybody’s invited — except Ray Allen, according to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.



When Allen turned down a more lucrative offer from the Celtics to sign with the rival Miami Heat a few months after LeBron James & Co. had come back to eliminate them in Game 7 of the 2012 Eastern Conference finals, Kevin Garnett announced on media day, “I don’t have Ray’s number anymore.”



On opening day of the 2012-13 season, KG blatantly ignored Allen’s attempt at an in-game handshake. For a long time, Allen’s most high-profile former teammates — Rondo, Garnett and Paul Pierce — gave him the silent treatment, feeling “betrayed” by their brother in arms, and Rondo is still holding out.



“It will be a long story about that, but it is what it is,” Rondo, now a member of the Chicago Bulls, told Spears. “I don’t know a good analogy to put this in. It just wasn’t the greatest separation. It wasn’t the greatest thing that could’ve happened to us as a team, a bond. We were at war with those guys [Miami]. To go with the enemy, that’s unheard-of in sports. Well, it’s not so unheard of. It’s damn near common now.



“The mindset we had. The guys on our team. You wouldn’t do anything like that. It makes you question that series in the Finals. … Who were you for? You didn’t bleed green. People think we had a messed-up relationship. It’s not the greatest. But it’s not just me. I called and reached out to a couple of other vets and asked them what they wanted to do with the situation. They told me to stick with what we got [without Allen].”



Excepting Allen, Rondo has contacted each member of the ’08 title team, save for P.J. Brown, who he’s still trying to locate, and several members of the squad told him not to invite Allen, Spears reported.