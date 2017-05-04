The 3 keys that will help you get through hard times – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



Regardless of what it looks like to you right now, God is still working in your life. If you will stay in hope and expectation of His goodness, He will still raise you up, He will restore to you the years the locusts have eaten, and He will still make all your dreams come to true. God is faithful to His Word.



I have pastor for some 20 plus years. I have been amazed at God’s power that even in the midst of overwhelming impossibilities, God always causes us to triumph no matter how devastating things may look.



I have SEEN God take the very things that the enemy meant to destroy a person and bless them. God will turn things around for your good. The first Key: is to believe God is for you and your entire life is a set-up for His glory.



The second Key: is whatever you do, you must stay in faith and believe that God’s power will still show up. God will show you incredible kindness and favor. But you must keep hoping because I have noticed that the last thing to die is your hope. When it dies so do you.



You may not think you need this information right now because when things are going well and you get the promotion, the man/woman of your dream marries you, and you can see increase in your finances, life is great for you. But, when your back is up against the wall that is when you must make the choice to keep believing. Amazing things are in front of you. Every day you need to let the devil know that you are NOT taking instruction from your circumstances!



There have been many times when I have not known what God could possibly do to come through for me. I mean the tunnel looked dark. Every time I saw a light at the end of the tunnel, it looked like a train coming in my direction.

However, I have learned that if I stand in faith regardless of what I see, feel or hear, God will come through. It is this kind of believing that is not easy; you must discipline your mind to keep it stayed on the Word, and you have to stay dogmatic and determined that you will win!



I know there are times it may seem like in your mind that God really hasn’t got a clue what He is doing and you are sure that you would be able to manage the situation better your way. We can’t and any time we try we messed things up big time. His wisdom is so much greater than our wisdom. He sees the beginning and the end; we only see what’s in front of us.



I’ve come to a place in my life where I don’t trust me and I don’t trust you. I only trust God. I believe in me and I believe in you but I trust God. The Scripture never tells me to trust myself or man, the Scripture says trust in the Lord with all your heart! It is this attitude that has helped me time and time again.



I have learned to trust Him. He is good at being God! Don’t complain about what you think should be happening right now, leave Him alone and let Him be God – you focus on doing your part, which is to keep your mind stayed on the Word! That means instead of worrying or having an anxiety attack find a scripture in the Bible and think about it over and over and over until the Scripture is real inside of you. Make the decisions that you are not going to be moved by what you see. Stake your life on the integrity of God’s Word!



Looking back at my life, I can see the hand of God now in the things that at the time, I cried, worried about and had so much anxiety about. God never had anxiety. He never worried about it because he was always in control. God can always be trusted!



The third key: I discovered that the best way to counteract a challenging season is to start to dream again. Get a vision of a better tomorrow. Stop meditating on what is not working. Stop imagining your worst-case scenario and stop planning your funeral; believe GOD



Start dreaming about what it will feel like when you have your breakthrough. Don’t let discouragement and depression overpower your soul. Think about the things you will do when the Lord raises you up to bless humanity.



Remember put God first in everything you to live your life with passion and I’ll see you at the top.



