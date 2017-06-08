The Alliance of Gospel Music Professional Santa Barbara Ventura County
March 20 to 23, 2017, the Gospel Music Workshop of America hosted their Annual Board Session in Las Vegas, NV. During the Annual Board Session, it’s auxiliary, The Gospel Announcers Guild, launched a new name and propose, THE ALLIANCE OF GOSPEL MUSIC PROFESSIONALS. This auxiliary is comprised of local “Associations” throughout the country. Each “Association” will work to raise the level of proficiency and quality in the presentation of Gospel Music in their assigned geographic locations.
During the Annual Board session, the Reverend SiDerek’ Ross, who is the Founding Director of the Coastal West Community Choir, Oxnard, CA and the Minister of Music, Saint Paul Baptist Church, Oxnard, CA (Reverend Ross has over 30 years experienced in Gospel Music) was appointed as the Alliance Leader of the newly formed “The Alliance of Gospel Music Professionals – Santa Barbara/Ventura Valley Association”. He was appointed by the leadership, Bishop Kenneth Wells, Region Leader, San Bernardino, CA; Region Board Member, Pastor Victor Bell, UCSB and the National Alliance President, Mr. Dennis Cole, Chicago, Ill.
Saturday, June 10, 2017, 4:00PM, we will “KICK OFF” the Santa Barbara/Ventura Valley Association! We will meet in the main conference room of the Saint Paul Baptist Church, 1777 Statham Blvd, Oxnard, CA. We invite all publicists, TV & radio Personalities, Gospel Artists, Songwriters, Minister of Music, Gospel Musicians, Social Media Promoters, Producers, Graphic Artists, Gospel DJs, Christian Retailers to unite with us to build as strong Alliance that will enhance the gospel music experience while increasing the awareness, acceptance and penetration of Gospel Music throughout Ventura County.
For more information, contact Reverend SiDerek’ Ross, 805.758.2379 or SDARGroup@outlook.com.
