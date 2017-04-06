The Collection at RiverPark Hops into spring with Bunny Hop event and photos

OXNARD – The Collection at RiverPark will be hosting its family favorite Bunny Hop event sponsored by Natural Green Landscape, on Saturday, April 8. The expanded holiday event will host a range of spring-themed activities and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.



From 10 a.m. to noon, Oxnard’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment center will treat guests to a bevy of activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and an exclusive opportunity to snap their own pictures with the Easter Bunny. This year’s event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme.



Space for the event is limited, and pre-registration is suggested. All guests will be required to purchase a $5 ticket, available at http://thecollectionrp.com/. Additionally, guests will be able to purchase photos with the Bunny at The Collection for the first time. Families will be able to hop over to Park View Court to have their photos taken with the Bunny. Photos with the Bunny will take place April 13 – 14, from 3-7 pm, and again April 15, from 10am-7pm.



For more information and pricing for these events visit http://thecollectionrp.com/

