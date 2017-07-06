The Collection at RiverPark sets the stage for jam-packed summer entertainment with “Rock the Collection” concert series

OXNARD, Calif.—The Collection at RiverPark invites guests to rock out all summer long at its annual Rock the Collection concert series. Back by popular demand, the beloved seasonal event will run on Thursdays at 6 p.m.with the new Groupie Garden and the concerts starting at 7 p.m., kicking off July 6.



Guests are encouraged to bring blankets to relax in Collection Park to enjoy the musical stylings of diverse cover bands to satisfy everyone’s musical tastes from reggae and classic rock, to country and Motown.



In addition to an expanded entertainment line-up, the weekly event will also introduce a Groupie Garden and “Rock the Picnic” boxes. At the new Groupie Garden, guests can revel in an exclusive beer garden featuring beer for purchase from Firestone Walker Brewing Company and receive a “Rock the Collection” T-shirt. Entry into the Groupie Garden will cost $5 and all proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit a local non-profit. Tickets for the Groupie Garden are available for guests ages 21 and up, and are limited. Tickets can be purchased in advance at thecollectionrp.com



The Collection’s new “Rock the Picnic” boxes will satisfy the cravings for hungry concert-goers. Guests can purchase a pre-made picnic box from one of the shopping center’s many dining destinations and picnic in the park as they enjoy the evening’s festivities. Visit the guest services booth at Rock the Collection for more information.



Rock the Collection event line-up:

July 13: American hard rock tribute band Led Zepagain will capture hearts with their authentic, replication of a Led Zeppelin concert.

July 20: Southbound and Company, will bring the best and brightest classic rock hits.



July 27: Garth Guy presents an accurate and outstanding tribute to country music icon Garth Brooks.



August 3: Audiences will experience the history, stories, and music of Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley with tribute band Killer, Cash, and King.



August 10: The next best thing to Journey, tribute band DBS delivers the signature sound of Steve Perry and company.

August 17: The Long Run, regarded as one of the finest Eagles tributes in the world dedicated to faithfully recreating the legendary band’s timeless music.



August 24: Stone Soul will blow audiences away with their spot on renditions of timeless Classic Soul and Motown covers.

August 31: Queen Nation’s vintage Queen production brings Freddie Mercury’s unrivaled stage persona to life, while preserving the image sound of the celebrated rock group.

Admission to Rock the Collection is free. For event updates, visit www.TheCollectionRP.com