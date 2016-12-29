The Democratic Party is Falling Apart – Beyond the Rhetoric

By Harry C. Alford

I guess you can say that the Clintons have lost their mojo. Their swagger, charisma and charm do not work on the common folk. But celebrities still idolize them. Donald Trump appealed to the common folk. It was clear that he felt their pain and related to the daily struggles. He didn’t run for the money and power. He already has that. His message was clear and believable – America is broken and he is going to fix it. The slogan “Make America Great Again” became contagious. No one has ever filled up arenas and stadiums like he did – not even Obama. Hillary Clinton has proven over the last decade that she was just about the money and removed from any empathy towards the middle and lower classes.



She claimed that she would emulate the Obama Administration “like a third term”. That was not a promise, it was a threat. Like Obama she claimed she would rid the country of coal production. She would say it in states like West Virginia and Pennsylvania – states who lost over 60,000 jobs. Trump said he will open the closed mines and rehire the fired miners. Hillary was a very poor candidate but the establishment Republicans were going to make her their candidate no matter what happened. She was so cocky that she only campaigned in 33 of the 50 states. Three of those were Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania which were supposed to be her states per the polls. Guess what? She lost them big time. The biased media had her thinking it was going to be a cakewalk.



She would raise well over a billion dollars from her very rich and out of touch minions. She would use her foundation, The Clinton Foundation, like it was here multimillion dollar piggy bank. Her daughter, Chelsea, took $3 million from it for her own wedding (according to dailymail.co.uk 11/6/16). Life was just a “bowl of cherries” for the Clintons. Winning the election and becoming President was her due. Who cares about the fraud investigations? They can’t hurt Hillary Clinton. Who cares about vote rigging against her opponent Bernie Sanders? Hillary will not be denied! But there is a God and he does not like “ugly”.



On voting night, the phony media kept claiming she was in the lead. They kept that lie going all the way to 2:00 AM. Then as we started to conclude the tallies the truth came out and hit the Democratic Party like a ton of bricks. Donald Trump and the middle and lower classes would not be denied. The electoral vote totals showed that Donald Trump won easily, in fact, it was a landslide. Hillary, Bill and the well – off established Democrats were nearly in catatonic shock. Oh, they cried like newborn babies. The leaders of the DNC went into denial. Many of them still think they can find a way of bumping Trump off his new throne. But the American People have spoken and there is nothing they can concoct to change that.



Fortunately, the misery index that the Democrats created via the Obama approach is starting to fade away even before Trump is inaugurated. Companies who were thinking of shutting down their American plants are turning those decisions around. They are buying into making “America great again”. The stock markets are heading towards record levels. The middle and lower class families are starting to see real hope. It looks like we are finally going to turn the misery index around. All this and Trump has yet to be sworn in. He is still filling up arenas, anticipation is of joy and optimism.



Meanwhile, the Democratic leadership is going “bonkers”. They are still in denial. Democrats still want to demonize the person who is going to make “America great again”. It is like they are the Romans and Trump is a gift from Heaven. It appears that he is not a “racist” or a “misogynist” and all the rest of those nasty things the Democratic elite would call him.

Listen Democrats, our military is about to get stronger with our troops paid properly. They will become the BEST PAID, BEST EQUIPPED AND BEST TRAINED military in the history of the world. That, alone, ensures our future and economy. Our 45th President is walking into a mess created by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama. But he is a successful business man and a truth telling courageous God fearing human being. Watch our worldwide problems start to fade away. This is going to contrast against the ideology of the current Democratic National Committee. They had better change their faulty lying ways if they expect to remain an important part of our political process. Putin did not defeat Hillary, Trump did.



Mr. Alford is the co-founder, President/CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce®. Website: www.nationalbcc.org Email: halford@nationalbcc.org