The Dog Days of Summer Arrive Early with A.R. Gurney’s Comedy Sylvia

Ventura – The dog days of summer arrive early this year, as Rubicon Theatre Company presents a spring production of A.R. Gurney’s howlingly funny canine comedy SYLVIA, a love story about empty nesters Greg and Kate, and an irrepressible mutt named Sylvia. Written by Drama Desk, Obie and Lortel Award-winning playwright A.R. Gurney (also known for Love Letters and The Dining Room), the plot follows what happens after a man going through a midlife crisis finds a dog in Central Park and brings her home without consulting his wife.



Updated to Present-Day

SYLVIA is directed by Rubicon Associate Producer and Ovation Award-winner Stephanie A. Coltrin (Miss Saigon), who also helmed Rubicon’s Ovation Recommended production of Moonlight and Magnolias last season. Coltrin has updated the play to present-day New York.



“SYLVIA speaks to our need for unconditional love,” says Coltrin. “The play was originally produced in 1995 – in the days before cell phones and social networking and the intense barrage of stimuli from media and advertising,” she continues. “In deciding when to set it, we felt that the world has become even more complex, and that updating the play to 2017 increases the stakes and intensifies Greg’s need to connect on a basic level.”



Heartfelt and hilarious, SYLVIA opens on Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District, with low-priced previews Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 20 at 8 p.m. and Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. The production continues Wednesdays through Sundays through May 7, 2017. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.

