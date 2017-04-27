The fastest way to stop feeling depressed – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



Have you ever felt like quitting your job, family, school, marriage, dreams or your goals? Sure you have, all of us have at some point. I was reading a book the other day and was shocked to find out a new trend called quarter life crisis. This is the same thing as midlife crises, except it happens to 20 and 30-year-old people. These young men and women have already reached a place in their life of frustration, insecurities, loneliness, disappointments, anxiety, and depression — typically this strikes the 20 and 30 something’s after they enter the real world.



In fact, a recent study by the Depression Alliance found that a third of people in their 20s feel depressed. Why? There are a lot of reasons but it all boils down to a feeling that their life is on the wrong track. Many of them feel they are drifting towards a future that they have no desire to reach, while their real dreams fade further and further into unchartered land. Another reason is, many of them look at their parents and others who are 50 and older and they see the life they lived and worked. They have seen many of them compromise or never, ever reach their dreams. This new generation does not want to follow that same path. They don’t understand how a person can spend a third of their life doing something they never wanted to do. They see so many of the 50 and older generation with so many regrets. Just the thought about them traveling the same road as this previous generation leaves them unsatisfied, bored and feeling like they want to quit. This is why most of them do not take on the traditional or conventional job market; many of them are charting their own course and paving a new trail in the road. Many of them did what their parents said; they went to college, got good grades, but now they can find good jobs. What’s worse is many of them got jobs after college and they hate them. They can’t see themselves going another 20 or 40 years down this road. In many ways this is a good frustration that allows a person to live their dreams and fulfill their own purposes.



The truth is we can’t control our environment. We can’t control other people and their reactions to us. We can only control how we respond to life. Here are six things you can do fast:



1. Pray

That’s an obvious answer but it’s the most powerful answer. The question I had for him is: Have you really prayed? Have you prayed for God to change the circumstances or for Him to change you? There’s a huge difference in those two prayers.



2. Remember the good times.

I keep a file of notes I’ve received of encouragements, emails that came at “just the right time.” I store them in a special file and, on especially difficult days, I pull out this file and review them. My life has been filled with seasons. Some good and some bad. I want to remember the good times when I’m experiencing the bad, and then I’m always encouraged, looking back, tells me that better days are ahead.



3. Share your burdens.

Now is not the time to be proud. You need some people with whom you can share your burdens. Be honest. Listen; don’t believe the lie that you have to live life alone. You don’t. Find a trusted person, a pastor, friend or someone to talk to. Don’t share with a motive to stir trouble and don’t gossip, but be honest. Share your side, not anyone else’s. The goal is to get the support of a listening ear you need. (Don’t be afraid to get professional help, if needed.)



4. Rest.

In my experience days when you feel like giving up in quitting come most when we are tired. Get away and rest.



5. Renew your heart.

Remind yourself of the vision in your heart, the thing that God told you to do. He has a plan for your life. Lean into Him again and allow Him to restore your passion and for your life.



6. Learn all you can.

We learn most in the hardest days. Those aren’t necessarily helpful words to hear in times when you’re going through something, but they are so incredibly true. Keep a journal of your experiences; what happens and how you feel about them. You will use these insights in the days to come and look back on this as a significant growth experience personally and professionally. If you learn things that make you better later, this won’t be a wasted period of your life, but may even prove to be a valuable period.



