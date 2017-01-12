The Gender Bias of Medicine

By Candy Sagon



In medicine, men have long ruled. From the animals used in drug trials (overwhelmingly male) to the patients enrolled in clinical trials (predominantly male) to the guidelines for diagnosis and treatment (mostly based on men), a man’s biology has been the guiding force for decades.



The result is that women have at times been misdiagnosed and even harmed, because tests, dosages, symptoms and treatments for major diseases have long been based on what medical schools and medical research still consider the archetypal patient: the 154-pound (70-kilogram) white male.

But thanks to urging by the federal government, as well as more inclusive research, medicine is beginning to look at the different ways men and women react to drugs and diseases.



Here’s what has been uncovered about gender differences through a growing body of research in four major diseases: heart disease, cancer, diabetes and stroke.



Heart disease

Gender issues: Women are nearly twice as likely as men to die in the year following a heart attack, partly because “cardiovascular care has been slow to acknowledge the gender differences in heart disease,” says Noel Bairey Merz, M.D., director of the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute in Los Angeles.



What you should do: Because the traditional treadmill stress test or angiogram can miss plaque buildup in women’s smaller arteries, ask your doctor for alternative imaging or stress tests, as well as tests that identify coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD), Bairey Merz says. And remember—heart attack symptoms in women can be different from men’s. For example, women may feel discomfort in their neck, jaw, back and arm, while men typically feel chest pain.



Type 2 diabetes

Gender issues: A 2013 British study looking at gender differences in type 2 diabetes — which are significant — concluded that women’s poorer outcomes could be improved if they would just “develop a more positive attitude toward the disease and its management.”



It’s a little more complicated than that. Women with diabetes are more prone to heart disease and more likely to suffer a fatal heart attack, and yet studies show they often receive less aggressive treatment for cardiovascular risk factors as well as other conditions related to diabetes.



What you should do: Because of women’s higher heart attack risk, your doctor should regularly test your cholesterol and inflammatory markers.



Cancer

Gender issues: Gender has long played a role in cancer, and new research is revealing a greater link between gene mutations and certain cancers. A new University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center study found that more than half of genes involved in 13 cancer types — including bladder, kidney, liver and lung — were strongly affected by gender. Researchers urged more gender-specific cancer treatments that could target these mutations.



What you should do: While testing for gene mutations is becoming the standard of care, it’s not happening across the nation. Women need to remind their oncologist to do it. If you’re on chemotherapy, ask your doctor about monitoring your toxicity level, Rose advises. And if you’re having trouble tolerating the drugs, ask your doctor about adjusting the dose.



Stroke

Gender issues: Gender differences among stroke victims are stark: Women are more likely to have a stroke and die from it than men. A woman’s stroke also tends to be more debilitating, with female stroke survivors struggling more with mobility problems, pain, anxiety and depression than their male counterparts. A year after a stroke, women report a lower quality of life than do men.



What you should do: Make sure you know the signs and symptoms of a stroke and that you get to the hospital immediately. You have about a 41/2-hour window from when the symptoms start to be able to receive clot-busting drugs, and not much longer for other acute stroke treatment.

