You Are Here: Home » Local » The People’s Throb

The People’s Throb

Posted date: December 29, 2016 In: Local | comment : 0


Denise Levette,

Denise Levette,


By Gary L. Harbour
2017 will signal many new things for America. What are your predictions for our country?

Denise Levette, 57
Port Hueneme, CA

“Because of the blessing the Lord intends, this country to be blessed economically by good seeds planted long ago.”

 
 
 

 

Librel Sanford

Librel Sanford

Librel Sanford

Librel Sanford, 56
Oxnard, CA

“God has got this as always. We are going to be victorious in Jesus’ name – Amen.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bobby Neri

Bobby Neri

Bobby Neri, 61
Oxnard, CA

“We will fight to keep love, togetherness, and happiness.”
 

 
 
 
 
 

 

Bill Johnson

Bill Johnson

Bill Johnson, 85
Oxnard, CA

“May we all have good health and wealth.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Carolyn Starkey

Carolyn Starkey

Carolyn Starkey
Oxnard, CA

“Some things are better left unsaid.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Angela Timmons,

Angela Timmons

Angela Timmons, 63
Port Hueneme, CA

“If God was in charge before the election, He still is! My prediction is that God will not leave us or forsake us!”

Share This Story!

    Share

    About The Author

    Number of Entries : 8793

    Related posts

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top