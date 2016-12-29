The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

2017 will signal many new things for America. What are your predictions for our country?

Denise Levette, 57

Port Hueneme, CA

“Because of the blessing the Lord intends, this country to be blessed economically by good seeds planted long ago.”







Librel Sanford

Librel Sanford, 56

Oxnard, CA

“God has got this as always. We are going to be victorious in Jesus’ name – Amen.”















Bobby Neri, 61

Oxnard, CA

“We will fight to keep love, togetherness, and happiness.”













Bill Johnson, 85

Oxnard, CA

“May we all have good health and wealth.”















Carolyn Starkey

Oxnard, CA

“Some things are better left unsaid.”













Angela Timmons, 63

Port Hueneme, CA

“If God was in charge before the election, He still is! My prediction is that God will not leave us or forsake us!”