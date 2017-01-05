The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Dream” for civil rights legislation and an end to violence was shared to arouse and inspire. What is your “Dream” for 2017?

Cassandria Slay

Camarillo, CA

“My dream for 2017 is that the 2016 election is reversed due to the illegal activity that included voter suppression and interference from a foreign government.”







Helaine Stallion, 52

Oxnard, CA

“For all the people to come together for the benefit of all. We know right from wrong and in order to move forward we must forgive and love.”















Peggy Hunt

Oxnard, CA

“My dream for 2017 is that my prayers for my daughter’s health are answered. I also pray for peace and good will around the globe.”













Christina Thompson, 53

Port Hueneme, CA

“Open my heart to children who are less fortunate. Love more, outrage less, dream more, give up less.”















Raye Keene

Thousand Oaks, CA

“My dream for 2017 is to have good health, peace around the world and love to everyone!”













Bruce Stewart, 100 (73)

Oxnard, CA

“My dream is that we continue to move forward with Dr. King’s inspiration no matter what the obstacles that we face.”

Kenna Williams, 40

Oxnard, CA

“My dream for 2017 is to continue on my #Year of Yes Manifest Journey. I intend to continue traveling, exploring the world and hopefully touching lives everywhere I go. I hope to continue to grow, and hopefully get married!”













Samuel Family

Oxnard, CA

“My dream is that we live our lives without worrying about the color of a person’s skin or the size of their wallets. Look at a person for the kindness of their hearts and the love for all of mankind.”

Stacy Luney

Camarillo, CA

“My dream is for world peace and to be prosperous in 2017.”













Dexter Stallion, 57

Oxnard, CA

“My dream is to be able to see this country come back together as one.”

Ernest Huzzie, 63

Oxnard, CA

“My dream is that people will keep their promises to help others.”













Francis Oyaklu`e, 40

Oxnard, CA

“MLK’s dream inspires me to become a better person. He always believed that he was part of something big. My dream for 2017 is to be a better person, a better member of my community. To dream big and not limit myself.”