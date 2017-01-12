The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

As America prepares to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with parades and festivals, how will you spend your time?

Troy Hayes, 26

Fillmore, CA

“Working and talking about the things that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did, and any accomplishments. I will reflect on how the world is today. The younger generation doesn’t know too much about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I always remember a great quote by Dr. King, ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste.’”







Dana Willis, 46

Oxnard, CA

“I will be watching a few of his speeches via internet. I’ll talk to my family and friends about his life and how can we apply some of his methods and beliefs to today and make a change.”















Adrian Tapia, 27

Oxnard, CA

“I will be working at Ray’s Exclusive Cuts over the holiday weekend. Otherwise, it’s a memorable day for the King who stood for righteousness, equality and freedom.”













Wilfredo Romano, 44

Oxnard, CA

“I will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. by being home with my family and watching the parades and news reports and posting something on Facebook.”















Rolandon Marigny, 21

Oxnard CA

“More than likely I’ll be working, but when I’m off, reflect on the wonderful legacy that he alone left for all races, and my family.”













Jesus Avila, 32

Oxnard, CA

“Here at Cut Masters Barber Shop, we will be honoring the life of ‘Dr. M.L.K.’ by remembering all the good changes he made happen that even now, in the present day.”