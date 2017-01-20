The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Started going to church, gave up smoking, started exercising, Please share your progress in keeping up with your 2017 New Year’s resolution.

Min. Freddie Jenkins, 64

Camarillo, CA

“I am finishing B.A. degree, then M.A. at Andersonville Theological Seminary. My goal is to assist Pastor Torrence Nivens in whatever capacity that he needs for the benefit of Evangelistic Missionary Baptist Church .”







Eric Toemer, 19

Oxnard, CA

“I am trying to take the initiative to be more verbally expressive when sharing my thankfulness and gratitude.”















Mack Boon, 46

Oxnard, CA

“I quit smoking, through the Holy Spirit and I haven’t looked back!”













Bill Shorts, 62

Port Hueneme, CA

“I am continuing to stay in the word daily and to listen to the Holy Spirit.”















Hazel Jackson, 68

Oxnard, CA

“I am continuing my goal from 2016 when I decided to quit smoking.”













Terrina Price, 39

Port Hueneme, CA

“I’m continuing my goals from last year, which is to be more active in life. I ran my first 5K and I have more time to be active with my very active teenagers.”