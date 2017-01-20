You Are Here: Home » Local » The People’s Throb

The People’s Throb

Posted date: January 20, 2017 In: Local | comment : 0


Min. Freddie Jenkins

By Gary L. Harbour
Started going to church, gave up smoking, started exercising, Please share your progress in keeping up with your 2017 New Year’s resolution.

Min. Freddie Jenkins, 64
Camarillo, CA

“I am finishing B.A. degree, then M.A. at Andersonville Theological Seminary. My goal is to assist Pastor Torrence Nivens in whatever capacity that he needs for the benefit of Evangelistic Missionary Baptist Church .”

 
 
 

 

Eric Toemer

Eric Toemer, 19
Oxnard, CA

“I am trying to take the initiative to be more verbally expressive when sharing my thankfulness and gratitude.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mack Boon,

Mack Boon, 46
Oxnard, CA

“I quit smoking, through the Holy Spirit and I haven’t looked back!”
 

 
 
 
 
 

 

Bill Shorts

Bill Shorts, 62
Port Hueneme, CA

“I am continuing to stay in the word daily and to listen to the Holy Spirit.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Hazel Jackson

Hazel Jackson, 68
Oxnard, CA

“I am continuing my goal from 2016 when I decided to quit smoking.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Terrina Price

Terrina Price, 39
Port Hueneme, CA

“I’m continuing my goals from last year, which is to be more active in life. I ran my first 5K and I have more time to be active with my very active teenagers.”

