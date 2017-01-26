The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

What are a few keys to success for people starting a new business?

Alondra Gayton, 24

Camarillo, CA

“A few keys to success for starting a new business [are] asking questions, creating a formal business plan and financial projections in order to understand the structure and process needed to execute the business venture.”







Marlio C. Correa, 45

Oxnard, CA

“Get down to business! Start working on it. Get information and resources; they are there! Don’t wait for tomorrow.”















Kenneth Crawford

Glendale, CA

“Know your market and start-up cost. Know how you are going to target your market. Have a marketing plan.”













Garrick Sherrod, 48

Oxnard, CA

“Having the knowledge and resources available to begin. Have a good network and team. The #1 thing is to plan, plan, plan.”















Thomas Chu, 66

Camarillo, CA

“The main key to success is having knowledge.”













Bryce Farley, 26

Oxnard, CA

“Awareness of available resources is madly important. There are people and programs to help with planning, funding, and training people in their desired endeavor… sometimes for free!”