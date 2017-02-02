The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

According to reports, America is about 30th in educational ranking with other countries. What can be done to improve our standing?

Stephanie Corbett, 32

Port Hueneme, CA

“To improve our current standing I feel we need to focus more on technology, training, and individual educational options. Standardized methods of testing are not working for our youth and we need to find more hands-on teachings.”







Pastor K.C. Harrison, 46

Oxnard, CA

“Open up more schools and pay the teachers more. The parents should also take more initiative at home.”















Parker Goins, 27

Oxnard, CA

“I think as adults we need to focus on motivating the kids to pick up the books, as well as ourselves.”













Isaac Rodarte, 25

Oxnard, CA

“We need to educate our students more on finances and what is needed after high school.”















Dayton Robbs, 34

Oxnard, CA

“When it comes to education (history), don’t hide the truth.”













Dayna Hall, 20

Oxnard, CA

“We can improve our ranking by focusing on all youth, no matter what economical background they are from.”