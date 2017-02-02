You Are Here: Home » Local » The People’s Throb

The People’s Throb

Posted date: February 02, 2017


Stephanie Corbett

By Gary L. Harbour
According to reports, America is about 30th in educational ranking with other countries. What can be done to improve our standing?

Stephanie Corbett, 32
Port Hueneme, CA

“To improve our current standing I feel we need to focus more on technology, training, and individual educational options. Standardized methods of testing are not working for our youth and we need to find more hands-on teachings.”

 
 
 

 

Pastor K.C. Harrison

Pastor K.C. Harrison, 46
Oxnard, CA

“Open up more schools and pay the teachers more. The parents should also take more initiative at home.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Parker Goins

Parker Goins, 27
Oxnard, CA

“I think as adults we need to focus on motivating the kids to pick up the books, as well as ourselves.”
 

 
 
 
 
 

 

Isaac Rodarte

Isaac Rodarte, 25
Oxnard, CA

“We need to educate our students more on finances and what is needed after high school.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Dayton Robbs

Dayton Robbs, 34
Oxnard, CA

“When it comes to education (history), don’t hide the truth.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Dayna Hall

Dayna Hall, 20
Oxnard, CA

“We can improve our ranking by focusing on all youth, no matter what economical background they are from.”

