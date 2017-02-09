The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Chocolate kisses, flowers, candles, cards describing sweet romance… what are your Valentine’s Day favorites?

George Elzie, 57

Oxnard, CA

“My favorite thing is to give my wife a small red bag with her favorite things, not just a box of candy. I give her a bottle of wine, a candy bar (butterfinger), slim jim, beef jerky, cherry blossom lotion, and a variety of things that she likes.”







Ted Bagley, 70

Simi Valley, CA

“Although my wife loves flowers, I really prefer celebrating and treating her like it’s Valentine’s Day all year long.”















Kaharra Harbour, 38

Port Hueneme, CA

“Those are all nice, but my Valentine’s Day favorite is spending quality time on a day-trip with my husband, and cash!”













George Sims, 76

Oxnard, CA

“I like giving her candy, especially the York Peppermint Patties in the valentine heart shape.”















Walter Henry,

Porter Ranch, CA

“We don’t celebrate that day, but we do good things for each other all year long.”













Milton Harrion

Camarillo, CA

“My favorites include special red and white roses. Sometimes we go out for dinner. No candy because we’re cutting back on sugar.”