The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

It’s Black History month. Can you share about your favorite person from the past or present?

Lourdes Infante, 44

Port Hueneme, CA

“I admire President Obama for being a man of integrity, for caring about the people and always showing respect. I believe it starts with family and President Obama has shown it starts from home. From his house to the White House, Mr. Obama loves, respects and has intelligently run our country.”







John Coats, 19

Oxnard, CA

“The most influential person to me is Malcolm X. He taught that we didn’t need to keep taking punishment from the violent whites… that we need to fight back.”















Crystal Harris, 31

Oxnard, CA

“My favorite is Barack Obama. You are always told to be who you want to be. In America, that saying comes with contingencies. Obama broke that and made being president possible for all.”













Christopher Camacho, 32

Oxnard, CA

“My favorite person has to be Prince. His musical talents inspired me to play the guitar and piano. Til’ this day, his music still has a big impact on my life.”















Brandon Harris, 30

Oxnard, CA

“Muhammad Ali! He was the most influential during his time. He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.”













Ursula Hill, 47

Oxnard, CA

“My favorite person from the present would be President Obama. He showed us the pathway for our future Black generations. They now know that all things are possible with hard work.”