The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

President Obama served two terms, President George W. Bush served two terms. Nixon resigned while facing impeachment. How many years do you think our 45th president will last?

Tangela Sherman, 37

Oxnard, CA

“Not too much longer. The things that he is doing are terrible. I fear for the current state of the nation and hope that the ‘powers that be’ wake up and the citizens continue to voice our disapproval.”







Nichole Mulholland, 33

Ventura, CA

“I believe he will be impeached within two years.”















Mario Sedano, 21

Port Hueneme, CA

“I believe that he will last four years only.”













Faitotoa Saipale, 35

Oxnard, CA

“I think that he will be out in four years.”















Ariel Fisher, 23

Oxnard, CA

“I think he’ll last four years.”













Nathan Rondeau, 26

Port Hueneme, CA

“I think he will last five months. He needs to be gone.”