The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

An almost $436 million Powerball ticket was recently sold. If you were the winner, what would you do with all that money?

Ann Voorhies, 70

Ventura, CA

"I'd visit my financial advisor first. I'd pay off my mortgages, and then find a place in New York to be near my son and his family."







Fernando Esmir, 18

Oxnard, CA

"I'd donate half to charities and homeless people. I would also open a business for my dad."















Oscar Espinoza, 33

Oxnard, CA

"I would help a lot of people in need, like people with cancer and homeless people living in the street."













Michele Smith, 74

Ventura, CA

"I would use the money to provide for disadvantaged children."















Miguel Razo, 29

Oxnard, CA

"I'd donate money to St. Jude's cancer research."













Andrew Palmer, 30

Port Hueneme, CA

“I’d pay off all debts for all close friends and family. I’d purchase a home for each family member as well.”