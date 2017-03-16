The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Smoking marijuana can cause cancer, but eating, drinking or taking it can treat a disease or symptom. Should the F.D.A. (Food and Drug Administration) recognize marijuana as medicine?

Sander Dondiego, 25

Port Hueneme, CA

“Marijuana has been considered a medicinal herb for quite some time and it’s only right the FDA approves it in a legal way. Smoking it also helps (don’t get me wrong), I enjoy smoking it, eating it, vaping it etc…”







Paul Weiner, 59

Port Hueneme, CA

“I believe that the Food and Drug Administration should recognize it as a medicine.”















Pete Saucedo, 61

Oxnard, CA

“Yes, let’s do it…the FDA should recognize marijuana as medicine.”















Daniel Ripley, 37

Port Hueneme, CA

“Yes, they should recognize marijuana as medicine.”















Amel Marshall, 19

Oxnard, CA

“I think that the FDA should see it as medicine.”













Reginald Cornelius, 27

Port Hueneme, CA

“Yes I do. I was in a car accident in 1997. It helped me to walk and eat, instead of taking the prescribed pills that made me sick and didn’t help the pain.”