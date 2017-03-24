You Are Here: Home » Local » The People’s Throb

By Gary L. Harbour
Associated Press (Winfield), reports Pope Francis asked forgiveness for Catholic priests, nuns and clergymen in Rwandan who participated in 100-days of killing 800,000 people (Tutsis and Hutus), who sought refuge in 1994. Should they be forgiven or asked to leave?

Erika Anaya, 25
Oxnard, CA

“I cannot judge them. They should ask for forgiveness from the Tutsis and Hutus. My opinion does not matter.”

 
 
 

 

Jonny Everly, 39
Thousand Oaks, CA

“Conditionally forgiven, contingent on humanitarian reparations.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shelly Ward, 46
Oxnard, CA

“If they are truly sorry, let’s practice forgiveness.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Keoki Anaya, 27
Oxnard, CA

“They should be asked to leave.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Alicia Donis, 22
Oxnard, CA

“Ask them to leave!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Carlos Villagomez, 47
Oxnard, CA

“This is a very tough question, but I think that people deserve a second chance.”

