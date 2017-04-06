The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

U.S. protesters say mandatory vaccination “may cause autism” in children. Others believe unvaccinated children jeopardize communities with fatal diseases. Should mandatory vaccination be halted?

Margarita Gonzalez, 39

Oxnard, CA

“Vaccination should be mandatory. A while back, polio was killing people. Now you don’t hear about people dying from it in the U.S. In Africa and other third world countries, those diseases are still killing people. We should be realistic.”







Virginia Martinez, 40

Oxnard, CA

“Mandatory vaccination should be halted. It should not be forced on people.”















Alexander Fletcher, 18

Oxnard, CA

“Yes. It should be approved by the parents.”















Greg Hugher, 52

Thousand Oaks, CA

“I think that vaccination should be up to the parents.”















Silvia Moreno, 40

Oxnard, CA

“Yes, mandatory vaccination should not be allowed.”













Daisia Smith, 25

Port Hueneme, CA

“I think that it should be up to the parents! So many kids are struggling with different vaccination related illnesses, all because of a vaccine that they say is good for our kids.”